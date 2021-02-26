Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of American Water Works worth $44,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in American Water Works by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,816. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

