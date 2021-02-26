Keybank National Association OH Has $33.25 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $33,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. LSV Asset Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,682. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

