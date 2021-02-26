Keybank National Association OH Has $28.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.25. 63,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

