Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $40,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $204.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,675. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.