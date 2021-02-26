Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%.

Shares of KW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 762,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,412. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

