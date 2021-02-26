Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. 2,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,412. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.