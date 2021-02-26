Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has been assigned a C$3.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEL. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.39. The company had a trading volume of 650,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,296. The company has a market cap of C$450.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.