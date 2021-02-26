Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

