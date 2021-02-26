Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.84

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 271423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $96,260. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 125.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.