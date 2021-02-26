Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KRTX traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. 15,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,235. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

