Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 164,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

