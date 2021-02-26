Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Underperform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

JE stock opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$208.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

