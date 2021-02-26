Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) announced a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JUP traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 297.40 ($3.89). The company had a trading volume of 888,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,868. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.08. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

