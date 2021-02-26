Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE JMIA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $69.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

