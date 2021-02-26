JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMF) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JMF traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company had a trading volume of 39,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of £259.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

