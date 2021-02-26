JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $559.80

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.80 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 545 ($7.12). JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 183,663 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £305.80 million and a PE ratio of -48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 525.38.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

