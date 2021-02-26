JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,017 ($39.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,083.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,748.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Spectris plc (SXS.L)’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Spectris plc (SXS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other Spectris plc (SXS.L) news, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Insiders have acquired 3,176 shares of company stock worth $9,526,930 in the last ninety days.

About Spectris plc (SXS.L)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

