JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $475.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.50.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

