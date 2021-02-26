JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $200.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

