JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $200.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.
Shares of JLL stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
