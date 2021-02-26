Jounce Therapeutics’ (JNCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

