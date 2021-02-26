Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,038 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80.

Natera stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

