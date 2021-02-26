John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.95

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $18.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 85,184 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HPI)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.