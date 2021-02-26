John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.95

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $18.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 85,184 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

