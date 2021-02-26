JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.29

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 10917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

