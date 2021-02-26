Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.78 ($18.57).

AOX opened at €14.37 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.10 and a 200-day moving average of €13.19. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

