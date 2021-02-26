Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $176.33 and last traded at $174.67, with a volume of 92263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

