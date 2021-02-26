Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $176.33 and last traded at $174.67, with a volume of 92263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
