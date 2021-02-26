Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $24.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 22,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,570. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.