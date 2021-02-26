Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,492,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,138,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $120.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,802 shares of company stock worth $5,857,402 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

