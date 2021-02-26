Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.65. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,576. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

