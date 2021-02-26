Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

