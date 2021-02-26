Jack Creek Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 3rd

Jack Creek Investment’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jack Creek Investment had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jack Creek Investment’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ JCICU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $10.67.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

