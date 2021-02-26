J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

JSAIY opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

