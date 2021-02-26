J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 5.5%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 658,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 608,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The business had revenue of $117.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

