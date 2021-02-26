J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $160.94. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.34 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.90.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.