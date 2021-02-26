IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Up 9%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shot up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.47. 3,276,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,684,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $218.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

