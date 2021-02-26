iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT opened at $235.63 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.23.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

