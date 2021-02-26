iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after acquiring an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.