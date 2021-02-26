iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is STA Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

STA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWF stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.18. 117,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,876. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

