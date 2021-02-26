iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 322,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. 215,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.