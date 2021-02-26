iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

