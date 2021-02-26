iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,685. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.