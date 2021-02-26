iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 1,539,654 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.

