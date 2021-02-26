iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKJ. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

JKJ opened at $220.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.80. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.24 and a fifty-two week high of $226.65.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

