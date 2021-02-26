iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,444 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.59. 496,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,689,594. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

