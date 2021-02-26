iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lessened by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. 225,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.