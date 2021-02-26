Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

