Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IRM opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

