IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Achieves $102.98 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $102.98 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00487684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00068802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00460056 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,359,496 coins and its circulating supply is 954,350,185 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

