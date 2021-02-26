IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of IQVIA worth $378,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in IQVIA by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.52. 41,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

