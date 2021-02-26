Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $53.41. 1,153,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,348. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

