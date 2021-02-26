IONChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,627.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $255,472.37 and approximately $8,627.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00709500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003665 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

